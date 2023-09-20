Few hours after the Kano governorship election tribunal announced the removal Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from office, traders across major markets of the state closed their shops and rushed home for fear of possible crisis.

Some of the places where traders suspended activities were Sabon Gari, Kantin Kwari and Singer markets and the biggest shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), which was also shut.

Sunnewsonline.com had reported that the tribunal has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna as the duly elected governor of the state.