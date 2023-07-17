…Party boss absence, Kyari, Dep Chairman (North) takes over party, Omisore arrives for NWC meeting

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Palpable tension and anxiety in the early hours of Monday morning enveloped the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the resignation and future of embattled party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Members of the secretariat staff that arrived the party’s headquarters early morning to confirm the authenticity of the news they read about Adamu’s resignation, were seen inside the complex, standing in groups and discussing about the development.

Unlike in the previous past, no fewer than 15 out of the 25-member of the National Working Committee (NWC) were surprisingly at the secretariat as early as 11am for the scheduled crucial emergency NwC meeting commencing by 1pm today.

However, indications that the report of Adamu’s resignation may have been confirmed played out around 10.45am when the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, arrived the secretariat and conspicuously took over the parking lots specially reserved for the National Chairman at the entrance door to the secretariat.

Surprisingly, as at 12pm, there was no indication that the embattled former Nasarawa State governor, Adamu, will be at the secretariat for the usual routine daily activities or be part of the NWC meeting.

Curiously, there was no much security presence outside and inside the secretariat apart from the normal internal combined security details manning the secretariat.

It was however mixed feelings for the members of the secretariat staff because while very insignificant few of them express sadness, many others were in jubilant mood that the chairman has finally left the party.

Some of them that spoke to Daily Sun said that there is no other confirmation needed to establish the status of the embattled party’s boss than the boldness of the Deputy North to occupy the parking lot reserved for the chairman.

Surprisingly and against the expectations of many secretariat staff, the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, made a triumphant entry into the secretariat by exactly 11.20am and headed straight to his office at the third floor.

Already, some of the national officers in attendance like almost all the zonal National Vice Chairmen among others are already in a close-door meeting.

“It is good that he is gone. He has inflicted pain and misery to several staff since he resumed here. We have prayed for a day like this and thank God our prayers have been answered today. Let him go because we are tired of him,” a secretariat staff told our correspondent in confidence.