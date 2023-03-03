From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has ordered that old bank noted of N200, N500, N1,000 denominations remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The apex court further nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

Meanwhile, the apex court declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s disobedience of its February 8 order is a sign of dictatorship.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court equally dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) and assumed jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

While citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the FederaL Government and states must involve law or facts.

The apex court further held that President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.

The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive.

Sixteen states of the Federation instituted the suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of the policy.

The suit initially instituted by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states has been slated as the first case on the cause list for final verdict.

Justice John Inyang Okoro who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Court had on February 22 fixed today for the court to make its decision known on the suit.

The 16 states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are praying the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.

They accused the President of usurping the function of the CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello were in court to witness the judgement on Friday. The two governors were also in court at the last hearing. Also, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle was in court on Friday.

The CBN had extended the deadline for the swap of old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 following complaints by many Nigerians but the Supreme Court, after a suit filed by the states, held that the Federal Government, the CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the February 10 deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue.

However, the President, in a national broadcast, directed the apex bank to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days — by April 10, 2023. He also said old N500 and N1,000 banknotes cease to be legal tender in Nigeria.