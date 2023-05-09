From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by former Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking in merit.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro unanimously affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which dismissed Oyetola’s appeal.

Justice Emmanuel Agim who read the lead judgment was supported by Justices M Lawal Garba; Tijani Abubakar and Adamu Ojauro.

The apex court held that the appellant failed to prove the allegations of inappropriate accreditation and over-voting.

It described the evidence of Pw1 and Pw1 amounted to hearsay and cannot be relied upon.