….As Governor Bago Submits 30 names to the House Assembly for Consideration

From John Adams

Seven Women are among the 30 names of commissioners nominees that was sent to the Niger state House of Assembly by the state governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago for consideration on Thursday.

Among the women are a one time commissioner for women affairs in the state, Hon. Elizabeth Shaba, Dr. Hadiza Asebe Mohammed, Hon. Binta Mamman, a former member of the state assembly, Hajiya Titi Auta, Mrs Fatima Adamu, Hajiya Idris Kuta and Mrs. Maurice Magaji.

The list which was contained in a letter sent to the house by the governor, was read on the floor of the house by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji.

Also read before the house was a request from the governor seeking it approval to appoint additional 10 Special Advisers.

Recalled that the house had earlier approved request by the governor for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.