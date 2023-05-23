Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has been released bail from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

Seun was release late Tuesday evening.

The development was confirmed by his attorney, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Tuesday night.

“Yes, Ṣeun Kuti was released minutes ago,” he said.

The document shows that a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State last week Thursday granted an application by the police for an extension of remand of Seun Kuti until Tuesday (today), to enable the police to conclude its investigation, and for the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The police had told the court that the two days remand extension that was earlier granted was not enough for it to conclude its investigation.

Responding to the police’ application, the magistrate said, “I will grant the extension. Matter adjourned to May 23, 2023, for DPP’s advice,” the document exclusively obtained by our correspondent on Monday revealed.