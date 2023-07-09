Senator representing Zamfara West and former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, has regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Senator Yari, who was detained and quizzed by operatives of the DSS, was released last night around 11pm.

The former governor, who strongly bidded for the Senate Presidency, went to the office of the DSS on Thursday and was detained thereafter.

The purpose of detaining and quizzing Senator Yari is not clear.