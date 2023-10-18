The Senate has commenced confirmation proceedings for Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the nominee for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as he is currently present at the National Assembly.

The confirmation screening process is presently ongoing at the Senate in Abuja.

The appointment Olukayode by President Bola Tinubu followed the suspension of the former head of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Tinubu recently authorised Olukoyede’s appointment as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, and the nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

