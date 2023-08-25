From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Benue State, Margaret Igbetar, has been murdered in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that Igbetar was murdered at her residence at No. 1 Wantor Kwange Street opposite the Benue State University, BSU, School of Medicine, Gboro Road, Makurdi.

A reliable source said she was assassinated by yet to be identified persons and her body was discovered days after she was murdered.

As at the time of filing this report, details were still sketchy to ascertain whether the retired Judge who was found in a pool of her blood was shot or stabbed by her murderers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Benue state Command, SP Catherine Anene, who said she was on transit back to the state solicited for time to enable her get the details of the incident.

“Let me get to town and understand what happened,” the PPRO said in a text message.

The Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), SP Daniel Ezeala, could not be reached for comments, but a reliable police source confirmed the incident saying, “Yes, it’s true. Yesterday, Thursday, August 24, 2023, her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too okay again meaning that it couldn’t have happened yesterday, may be day before yesterday.”

The source confirmed that the police, at “E” division has been informed and from the statement given by the son of the late justice, they will unravel those behind the murder.

Late Mrs Margaret Igbetar was born October 17,1950, in Mbape, Shangev-ya, Tsar-Mbaduku, in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue state.

She was married with seven children; two sons and five daughters.

She started her career as the Assistant Registrar, Grade I at the Area Court, Katsina- Ala, Benue State, 1971, worked at NYSC, Ministry of Justice, Minna, Niger State, 1976, Pupil State Counsel, ministry of Justice, Benue State, 1976-77, and rose to the position of Co-ordinator, Customary Court of Appeal, The Judiciary, Benue State, 1993-95.

She was further appointed Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, a position she held from 1995 to 2003.

Late Justice Igbeta was the founding member of International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Benue state, a life member, first Chairperson of FIDA Benue branch and a National Trustee of the association.