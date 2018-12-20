Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to prosecute the Special Adviser and Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, for forgery and misrepresentation.

This is sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the legality and modus operandi of the SPIP, at Thursday’s plenary.

