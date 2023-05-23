From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, has consolidated the three separate petitions challenging the conduct and outcome of the 2023 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a unanimous ruling on Tuesday, the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, dismissed objections the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress, APC, raised against the consolidation of the petitions.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed sMay 30 for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, to open his case against the president-elect, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

The consolidated petitions are the ones filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, marked CA/PEPC/05/23; Peter Obi and Labour Party, marked CA/PEPC/05/23 and the Allied Peoples Movement(APM), marked CA/PEPC/04/23, respectively.

The court announced that it will be winding up its assignment in September.