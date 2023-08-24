…Gov Bello, protesters storm secretariat

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Countless number of police personnel are currently occuaying siege on the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the swearing in of newly appointed members of the National Working Committee (NWC) this afternoon.

Already the battle-ready police officers strategically positioned along the entrances of Blantyre Street, housing the headquarters of the party, hundreds of the protesters looked undeterred by their presence.

The arrival of the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in the early hours of the morning contributed in heightening the tension around the secretariat.

The bone of contention was the announcement of Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State as National Women Leader (South South Zone) the candidate of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, instead of Dr Stella Odey-Ekpo, the candidate of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Beta Edu.

The ruling party had equally settled for Duro Meseko (Kogi State) as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary (North Central Zone) to replace Yakubu Ajaka, as allegedly recommended by James Faleke against the candidate recommended by Governor Bello.

Shortly after the announcement, Edu, the former Woman Leader, had stormed the national secretariat around 6.20pm to protest the dropping of her candidate who had already practically resumed office and left 45 minutes after.

Determined to push his case to a logical conclusion, Governor Bello, who arrived the secretariat on G-Wagon told newsmen that he won’t bulge until the mistake is corrected, stressing; “This issue must be sorted out today.”

Already, the protesters have defied the presence of the gun-wieldung police officers, causing vehicular and human traffic.