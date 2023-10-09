A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday, sentenced the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.

Delivering judgment on the case Justice Ibironke Harrison pronounced death sentence on the policeman after finding him guilty of the murder of a pregnant lawyer.

Harrison held that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge also held that the convict shot the deceased at close range.