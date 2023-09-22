From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Plateau State has upheld the election of Caleb Muftwang of People’s Democratic as governor of the state.

Mutfwang defeated his rival, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Both of them were candidates in the March 18 governorship election in the state

Nentawe had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC as Governor of Plateau State, alleging that, at the time of the election, Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his party (PDP), as the party had no structure at the time of the said election.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi described the petitioner as a meddlesome interloper who has no business melding in the internal affairs of another political party.

Details later.