Residents of Awori community in Abule Egba area of Lagos State woke up to witness a massive explosion from a Premium Motor Spirit pipeline.

The explosion was reportedly caused by residents trying to scoop the petroleum product.

Fire fighters reportedly waited to have exhausted water from all their trucks and expecting more.

As at time of filing this report, about five casualties had been reported. It was gathered that of the five, four with minor cases and one person seriously injured have already been taken to an undisclosed hospital for more intensive care.

Other casualties were said to have been discharged as the fire continue to raze houses behind Tantalizers, Wema Bank and former Mobil/Mr. Biggs Abule Egba.

