From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by the party with immediate effect.

Ayu, who was suspended by the Ward executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state, also had a vote-of-no-confidence passed in him.

Addressing the media on Sunday, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman, the Ward Secretary, Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti party activities.

Dooyum who read from a text signed by 12 out of the 17 member Ward Executives, stated that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

The Secretary said, “we observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, (APC), and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence in Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”