The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the declaration of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election, insisting that its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, won the keenly contested poll.

The main opposition party disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja during the early hours of Wednesday.

But the main opposition on Thursday asked the electoral umpire to immediately withdraws the Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu and cancel the presidential election”

The request, the PDP claim, was in line with INEC powers under Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to the main opposition party, by declaring Tinubu as winner, INEC acted contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC guidelines and regulations for the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.