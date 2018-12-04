Fred Itua, Abuja

There was pandemonium in the National Assembly, on Tuesday morning, as angry staff shutdown both chambers of the parliament.

They were protesting the non-payment of salaries, allowances and non-promotion by the management of the National Assembly.

Some lawmakers, including the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who attempted to gain access into the two chambers, were prevented.

For over five minutes, Ekweremadu, tried without success, to convince the protesting staff. His pleas were rebuffed. After his fruitless attempts, Ekweremadu had to use another route to access his office.

Details later…