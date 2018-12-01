Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasheun is dead.
It was gathered that the late Fasheun, who had long been on sick bed, passed on around 1:00a.m on Saturday, December 1 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.
Details later…
Dr. Frederick Fasheun was a Great Nigerian
Patriot,a Heroic and a Noble Son of Oduduwa.
He was indeed an Avatar.
Nigerians must forever be very grateful to Dr.Frederick Fasheun and his OPC Boys under
the command of Generalissimo Otunba Gina
Adams,the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.
Thanks to them,those illiterate Hausa/Fulani
muslim Military bandits,despots and rogue
usurpers of power,who ran a relay misgoverning this country from the 1980s to
1999,were forced to relinquish power to the
people of Nigeria.
May the Noble Soul of that Great Son of Oduduwa Repose in Eternal Peace Forever.
Amen!