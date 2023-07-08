Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof Joe Irukwu, is dead. He died at the age of 89.

A statement by Prince Harrison Eze Okorie, President General, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union, said: “The Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on behalf of entire Amaba Ukwu kindred and the immediate family hereby announce the glorious but painful demise of our great patron, father, grandfather, son and brother, PROF (CHIEF)JOSEPH OGBONNAYA IRUKWU,SAN, CFR.

“The Union on behalf Amaokwe Community, commiserate with the family and pray to God to grant his soul peaceful rest.

“The Union enjoin all Amaokwe sons and daughters to mourn the exit of this giant as we also remember to uphold his family in prayers in this moment of grief.”

Irukwu, a lawyer, lecturer, author and insurance guru, was the founding managing director of Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation.

He founded African Development Insurance Company thereafter, which was later sold to Diamond Bank.

Irukwu obtained a degree in Law and Insurance from a British university in 1962.

