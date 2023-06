The Lagos Assembly member representing Agege 1 constituency , Mudashiru Obasa, has been reelected as Speaker of the House for the third term.

Obasa, who was nominated by Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Assembly shortly after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly Tuesday morning.

Details later…