From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After five days in kidnappers den, the Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) National Commissioner, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo has regained her freedom.

Mrs Izonfuo, a former head of Service Bayelsa State was kidnapped Sunday evening at Ogbakiri junction, East/ West road, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State along with her driver and domestic aide on her way to Port Harcourt after a trip to Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The kidnappers had contacted the family demanding for a ransom of 500 Million before reducing it to N150 million, Monday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Rovers State Command, Grace Iringe- Koko who confirmed Mrs Izonfuo release said she has been reunited with her family.

She however said the driver and the domestic help are debriefing the Police on the incident so as to help in investigation.

” Yes I can confirm that she has been released alongside her driver and the domestic help. She has been reunited with her family in Port Harcourt while the driver and the domestic help are debriefing the Police to help in the investigation.

A family source who also confirmed her release declined to make comments on if ransom was paid to secure her release.