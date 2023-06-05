• To reconvene June 19

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have agreed to the suspension of the planned strike on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who read the resolution said the meeting would be reconvened on June 19th.

They also agreed to set up joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

The resolution read thus:

Resolution of Engagement between the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Federal Government to resolve the issues associated with the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) on June 5, 2023

Following the engagements between the Federal Government, TUC and the NLC, with the intervention of the Speaker, House of Representatives to resolve the disputes that arose from the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS the following resolutions were reached:

1. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

2. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

3. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

4. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

5. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

6. The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

7. All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee

Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

A. The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

B. The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

C. The Labour Centers and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.