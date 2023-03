From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour (NLC), has ordered all employees to protest the present cash shortage at all Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) locations across the country, beginning from next week.

The directive was given by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, at a press conference going on at Labour House in Abuja.

He explained that it had become necessary after the one-week deadline for the apex bank to provide cash to Nigerians elapsed.

More details to follow….