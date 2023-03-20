From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State as the winner of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election.

Declaring the results on Monday, INEC Returning Officer for Bauchi State, Professor Abdulaziz Sabo Mohammed, disclosed that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP polled votes of 525,280 to win the keenly contested election.

Professor Mohammed, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, disclosed that the PDP gubernatorial candidate’s closest rival, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (retd) of the All Progressives Congress, APC scored 432,272 votes to trail behind in second position.

The margin between PDP and APC is 93003 votes.

The New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP candidate Senator Haliru Jika polled 60,496 to come emerge a distant third

The incumbent governor recorded massive victory in 15 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mohammed won in Alkaleri,Bogoro, Dass, Bauchi, Kirfi, Jamaare, , Warji, Itas Gadau, Dambam, Ganjuwa, Shira, Ningi, Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Zaki in results declared by INEC

His top opponent, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (retd) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won five local government areas namely Giade, Darazo, Misau, Katagum and Gamawa.

The total valid votes is 1034379, the number of rejected 15221 while the total votes cast is 1049600.