From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled this year’s entrance examination for the gifted and talented children into Federal Government Academy Suleja in Niger State by three weeks.

The Examination body in a statement in Minna on Tuesday by the Head Information and Public Relation Divison, Mallam Azeez Sani, a copy which was made available to newsmen said the examination which was scheduled to hold May 13, 202 will now take place on Saturday June 10, 2023.

According to Mallam Azeez, the shift in the date was to enable more candidates register for the examination following request by some stakeholders for the extension of the registration period.

The statement therefore enjoined all candidates, parents, guardians other relevant stakeholders to take note of the change in the date for the examination, adding that “the registration will continue till the new date for the examination.

The Federal Government Academy, apart from been the training ground for Maudling the gifted and talented children in Nigeria, it provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of the nation building and technological development.

In addition to achieving academic excellent, Students benefit from Federal Government scholarship in te area of tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and other basic textbooks.