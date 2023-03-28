From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has extended its planned action against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over Naira Shortage by two weeks.

NLC announced plans to picket all CBN offices nationwide beginning from March 29, 2023.

This followed a seven-day NLC ultimatum to the Federal Government to increase cash in circulation.

Speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Abuja on Tuesday, NLC president, Joe Ajaero said they had decided to give the CBN two more weeks to monitor the level of their compliance with the demand.

More details to follow….