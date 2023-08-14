From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) said its aircraft on a casualty evacuation mission have crashed in Niger State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made this known, said “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, 14 August 2023 at about 1.00pm near Chukuba Village in Niger State. The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.