From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), have confirmed the death of 25 soldiers killed in an ambush in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Director Defence Media Operations(DMO), Major General Edward Buba, who made this known, said three officers and 22, soldiers were killed in the Attack.

Buba, at a media briefing explained that 14, soldiers killed in the ambush and seven others injured were being evacuated with a Nigerian Air Force helicopter when it crashed killing the pilot, co-pilot and two crew members.

Gen Buba, maintained that the aircraft crashed and not brought down by the terrorists as it is being speculated.

Buba while commiserating with the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased officers said already troops have advanced to recover the bodies of the deceased soldiers.

He also said that the armed forces would investigate the cause of the crash and make the outcome of the investigation public as soon as it is completed.

