By Christopher Oji

Many people people were feared killed when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), conveying passengers ran into a moving train in Lagos .

The accident occured at about 7: am at PWD bus stop ,Shogule area of thr state.

There is panic as families of early morning travellers , especially worker were rushing to find out what was happening.

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer PPRO SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a Train and a BRT bus.

He did not give details of casualty, saying that frantic efforts were being put in place to know what transpired and whether there was casualty or not.

Details later!