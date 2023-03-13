From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party’s legal team on Monday visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja to inspect electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

The team of lawyers also met with the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to request necessary documents that will enable the it file a petition on behalf of the party.

The head of Counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, lamented that the party was running out of time to file its petition as the legal team was yet to receive the required electoral documents from INEC.