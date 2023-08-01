• Says FG measures welcoming but not far reaching

Organised Labour, compressing of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tuesday hinted that it could be rethinking its planned nationwide protest scheduled to start on Wednesday.

After the rescheduled Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting held in Abuja, the Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugbaja, stated that while President Bola Tinubu’s announced measures were welcoming, they were not comprehensive enough.

Ugbaja mentioned that the organised Labour would consult with members whom they represent to reach a consensus on the next course of action before the day ends.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the organised Labour as a listening organisation that would not go ahead with its planned protests after listening to President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast to the nation.

He said: “Basically we laid out the plan and the intervention

of the President as you all heard in his broadcast yesterday. We made it clear that this was Mr President’s initial roll out interventions and then the conversations will be ongoing as we go along.

“We indeed appealed to Labour to call off their protests for tomorrow. We’ve found listening ears here and they all accepted that Mr. President’s broadcast was a welcome development and that they’ll go back home to talk to the other leaders.

“So we’re hopeful that they will be do the right thing and not protest tomorrow.”

