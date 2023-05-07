From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Kwara United secured a vital 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United in a tense encounter at the Akure Township Stadium.

The match, which was part of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL23) season, saw both teams put in a spirited effort to secure the win.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with both sides trying to establish dominance in the midfield. However, neither team was able to create any clear-cut chances in the early exchanges. The match remained goalless until the 82nd minute when Kwara United’s Ahmed Jimoh scored the winning goal.

Nasarawa United tried to fight back in the closing stages of the game, but Kwara United’s defense held firm to secure the win. The result means that Nasarawa United has been relegated from the NPFL23, and they will now play in a lower league next season.

Kwara United, on the other hand, will be delighted with the result, as it keeps them in contention for a top-four finish. The victory takes them to fifth place on the league table, just one point behind fourth-placed Rivers United.