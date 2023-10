From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

A former Chairman of the Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Katdapba Gobum, has been released.

Gobum was abducted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening while on his way home.

The former chairman had left the Press Centre to his Munchongopyeng residence in Jos South local government area before some men crossed him and took him away

…. Details later