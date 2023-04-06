….says military will not support illegality

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters;DHQ), has described the call for the installation of an Interim National Government in the country

by some Nigerians as illegal and unconstitutional.

It says the military as a reputable institution does not support illegality and would do everything in its powers to defend the constitution of the country.

Director Defence Media Operations(DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, made this known while answering journalists questions on the call by some aggrieved persons in the country of an interim government following the outcome of the just concluded general elections.

Danmadami, while noting that elections have been held, concluded and a new president elected, described those calling for an interim government as mischievous and nothing more.

The DMO, Director while briefing the media on military operations conducted in the last two weeks across the country, while responding to journalists questions on the stand of the military on the clamor for interim national government, said “On the issue of the interim National government I don’t know why people are bringing up this issues it is rather unfortunate. Election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced the president elect.

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the presidency that there is nothing like interim national government so I think people are just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know about it.

He said “The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point that the presidency has been hammering and so that is the stand. “It is not our stand because that is what the constitution says. It is unconstitutional so anything that is unconstitutional as far as I am concern it’s not applicable.

