From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu States following the discrepancies in the results from some Local Government Areas.

The suspension was contained in the statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available in Abuja on Monday after the commission’s meeting to review the exercise.

The commission further noted that reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

According to the statement; “the commission met today, Monday, March 20, 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States,” the statement read.