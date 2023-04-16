The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has nullified the declaration by its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, commonly called Binani, as winner of the governorship election held in that state.

The INEC in a tweet on its verified handle @inecnigeria said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

Breaking News:

The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 16, 2023

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

The statement on twitter signed by Festus Okoye INEC National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education said: “The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

Detailed statement to follow shortly.”

Details soon…