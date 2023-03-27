From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed next month, April 15 as date to conduct all outstanding supplementary elections across the country.

INEC took the decision at the ongoing management meeting in Abuja, explaining that the supplementary elections would involve the outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly election.

The notification was contained in a short and sharp message from Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

“Arising from its meeting held today, INEC has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” the statement from Oyekanmi read.