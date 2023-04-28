The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ugonna Ozurigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election conducted in Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/ Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The collation officer for the federal constituency, Prof Rosetta Okechukwu, who announced the results at the collation office at Nwangele Local Government Area, said the PDP candidate scored 19, 971 votes, the Labour Party candidate got 9, 372 votes to come second while Harrison Nwadike of the All Progressives Congress polled 8, 991 votes to come third in the election.

INEC had on February 27 declared the election inconclusive, saying that elections didn’t take place in parts of Njaba LGA.

But the PDP candidate challenged the electoral umpire’s decision to declare the election inconclusive.

Ozurigbo contended that his margin of votes of lead is higher than the number of Permanent Voters Cards collected in areas the election didn’t take place.

It was after the reviews of the contentious issues that INEC after two months declared the PDP candidate the winner of the election.