From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant victory for retired civil servants in Nasarawa State, the Industrial Court sitting in Markurdi, Benue state on Friday has ruled in favor of the pensioners, ordering the immediate disbursement of over One Billion Naira from three commercial banks to 170 retired workers as their retirement gratuity.

The ruling came after a group of retirees, under the aegis of the Patriotic Local Government Pensioners Union Nasarawa State, sought enforcement of a creditors judgment case against the Nasarawa State Government for the payment of their retirement benefits.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Isaac Essien, delivered the landmark judgment, dismissing two motions filed by the state government to dismiss the case and recuse himself from the proceedings.

He further ordered the three commercial banks, which were joined in the suit, to pay over one billion Naira from the Nasarawa State Government’s account into the bank account of the retirees’ counsel for disbursement to the pensioners. The court also awarded a four-million-Naira judgment cost against the state government.

Justice Isaac Essien stood firm in his decision, stating that it is a violation of the nation’s constitution to deny senior citizens their entitlements, emphasizing that those who have diligently served the state deserve a better life post-retirement.

” It is a violation of the nation’s constitution to deny the senior citizens their entitlements. These people have served the state up to their retirement. They deserve to a better life.

The retirees, who had faced financial hardship due to the delayed payment of their entitlements, could not hold back their emotions as tears streamed down their faces when the judgment was passed.

Mr. Emmanuel Amirkpa, Chairman of the Patriotic Local Government Pensioners Union Nasarawa State, expressed gratitude for the court’s ruling, emphasizing that it symbolizes hope for the common man.

In response to the ruling, Counsel to the Patriotic Local Government Pensioners Union, Mr. Sunday Okpale, stated that justice had finally prevailed for his clients, adding that he had endured persecution by the Nasarawa State Government while standing up for the retirees’ rightful entitlements.

” Today I have been vindicated by this judgement. I have suffered persecution by Nasarawa State Government for standing for these senior citizens to pursue their entitlements.”

On the other hand, Counsel to Nasarawa State Government, Mr. Egye Aliyu, announced that they would take further action on the judgment in due course.