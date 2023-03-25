From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A promising Labour Party(LP) governorship aspirant in Imo State,Chief Humphrey Anumudu has been reported dead.

According to a reliable family source who disclosed his demise to our correspondent, Anumudu, a native of Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state died last night at his residence in Lagos State.

The deceased, a younger brother to the pioneer CEO of Globe Motors,Willy Anumudu was said to have passed out last night(Friday) in what the family source has described as a “mystery”.

Anumudu who recently procured his governorship interest form at Abuja is said to be among the favorite to win the party’s primary slated for early next month.

He is an astute politician, legal luminary and a good ambassador of the State. He has contested for the Governorship election in the past under the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).