From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has been invited to Makurdi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Ortom honoured the invitation on Tuesday, 20th June, 2023.

The former governor who drove in his private SUV vehicle arrived quietly, the EFCC office located along Gordon Aluor street, old GRA, Makurdi, around 10:08am

He was later joined by his two former aides including Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase and his Principal Special Assistant, Abraham Kwaghgu.

As of the time of filing this report, Ortom was still in close door talks with the EFCC officials at the state coordinator’s office.

Details later.