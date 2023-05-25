….Whether you run to Daura or Niger Republic, expect Knox’s on your doors, Tinubu tells Buhari

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, at exactly 10:39am Thursday, conferred President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, with the National Honour of Grand

Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR). He was accompanied by his wife, incoming First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima, was earlier at 10:25, conferred with the National Honour of Grand

Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), after his citation video was played on the big screen.

Both leaders were conferred at the 2023

Presidential Inauguration

Investiture of National Honours and Official Handover of Transition Documents Ceremony, held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

President Buhari has declared that he is confident the that Nigeria is in capable hands.

He also said he has ran a good race and finish the fight and is now time for him to pass the baton.

Buhari urged Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with enormous responsibility.

Meanwhile President-Elect, Tinubu, has stated that he understands the honour given to him and his VP-elect and the magnitude of the task ahead, and told President Buhari whether he goes to Daura or Niger Republic, he should expect knocks on his doors.

“I understand the honour given to me today and the magnitude of the task ahead, whether you go to Daura or Niger Republic, expect knocks on your doors.”

Meanwhile, the guests in their hundreds, including members of the diplomatic corps, braced the State House snail-speed security checks on the roads travassing from the Federal Secretariat and Fire Service routes, to witness the epoch making conferment being witnessed by many in the hall filled to capacity.

Details later…