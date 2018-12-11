Tony John, Port Harcourt

An 18-seater commercial bus loaded with passengers has been hijacked by some unidentified gunmen in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred about 7 am on Evekwu area along the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The bus, it was learnt was travelling from Ahoada to Port Harcourt before the armed hoodlums’ attack.

Information available to the correspondent showed that 18 passengers were on board; the bus was later diverted into the bush by the hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral Act, threat to nation’s existence – Wike

According to a source, when drivers plying the road heard news of the incident, they stopped working, leaving people travelling outside Port Harcourt stranded.

The source also alleged that the gunmen attacked and vandalised the car he boarded, after hijacking the 18-seater commercial bus.

But when the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, was contacted, he denied knowledge of the attack.