From Magnus Eze Enugu

Gunmen have killed two officers of the Police Mobile Force while another sustained bullet injuries in Enugu State.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the incident happened at about 7:30pm on Wednesday along the Udi-Ozalla Road as the Operation Restore Peace Enugu team was on routine patrol.

Our source disclosed that the slain officers were Danjuma Joseph, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Inspector Abu Elamaje. They were allegedly rushed to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla for treatment but they could not make it. Doctors on duty confirmed the duo dead.

We also gathered that their bodies were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for post mortem examination while Inspector Udeme Udomeng who sustained bullet wounds was treated and discharged.

The police source further said that efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

According to information from the command, “MINE and other command tactical teams reinforced at area of incident on cordon and search operation for possible arrest of suspects. Further development shall be communicated.”

The Police is yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filing this report.