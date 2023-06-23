From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia has suspended all the 23 Local Government Chairmen and their councillors in the state.

The letter of suspension was conveyed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ode Ochelle on Friday.

The letter dated June 23, 2023 directed to all the chairmen and leaders of the 23 house to vacate their seats with immediate effect.

The letter read, “Sequel to the approval of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, on the resolution of the Benue House of Assembly suspending you and all council members from office as contained in a letter from the office to the Secretary to the State Goverment, ref no CAB/BS/SSG/ADM/35/T/XX dated 23,June, 2023.

“You are hereby directed to proceed on an indefinite suspension with immediate effect.”

The letter also directed all the chairmen to hand over all government properties in their possession to the Director General Service and Administration and clerks of the legislative council respectively.

It will be recalled that the State House of Assembly had on Wednesday recommended the suspension of chairmen and legislative arms of the 23 local government of the state.

The house gave the recommendation conduct a proper investigation into the activities of the local government from 2015 till May 29, 2023 without any interference.

The committee, headed by Peter Ipusu recommended the immediate suspension of Council Chairmen in all the 23 local government councils and also the legislative councils for conniving with the Executive Councils to mismanage public funds put in their trust.”