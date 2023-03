An early morning fire has completely razed the spare parts market in Akere in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos.

Nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire, witnesses told sunnewsonline.com at the scene that the incident started by 2am and continue the time of this report.

Early morning fire ruins people's businesses in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/E5RX38E1l8 — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) March 8, 2023

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said efforts to get the fire service to reach the area proved abortive as no help was in site.

