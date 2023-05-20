The Federal Government has granted approval for the refurbishment of the Nigerian Navy flag ship, the NNS ARADU, the sunnewsonline.com has learnt.
The revelation was made by the Chief Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo during the opening of the Maritime Discourse, a programme scheduled to flag off the activities for the Presidential Fleet Review.
He said the refurbishment will last for 24 months.
Details soon
