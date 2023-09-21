Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the allegation of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for office of governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

Tribunal rejects Edeoga’s witnesses, rules that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that the governor’s certificate was forged.