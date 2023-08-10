From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued an order to the Chiefs of Defense Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force immediately. This action is being taken in order to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, who read the resolution as contained in the communique, said the Authority considered the current situation in Niger, as well as ECOWAS engagement since the last extraordinary summit.

He said community also reviewed the reports of the envoys of the chair to Niger and other locations, and carefully considered the report and recommendations of the ECOWAS committee of chiefs of defense staff.

Furthermore, he said the community leaders extensively discussed the latest developments in Niger since the last extraordinary summit held on July 30, 2023.

They noted that all diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS to resolve the crisis have been defiantly repelled by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger.

In light of this, and taking into account the expiration of the one-week ultimatum given for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger, the Authority resolved to: Reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family and members of his government:

The Authority further condemned the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and hold the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

The Authority upheld all measures and principles agreed upon by the extra ordinary Summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023.

It underscore the determination of the ECOWAS authority to keep all options on the table for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

It enforced all measures in particular border closures and strict travel bans and assets freeze on all persons or groups of individuals whose actions hinder all peaceful efforts aimed at ensuring the smooth and complete restoration of constitutional order.

The Authority warned member states who by their action directly or indirectly, hindered the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences for their action before the community.

The Authority called on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by the ECOWAS authority on the situation in Niger.

It further called on all partner countries and institutions including the United Nations to support ECOWAS, in its effort to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order, in conformity with its normative instruments.

The Authority directed the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions.

It also directed the Committee of the chief of defense staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

It ordered the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

It underscored its continued commitment for the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.

